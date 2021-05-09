US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,381,000 after acquiring an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after acquiring an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,468,000 after acquiring an additional 152,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after acquiring an additional 920,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $107.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.66. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

