US Financial Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,533 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $126.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.98. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.27.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

