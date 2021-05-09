US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 16,216 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,229,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.