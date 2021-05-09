US Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

BIV stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

