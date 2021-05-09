US Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,589,000. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,998,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,062,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,561,000. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,187,000.

SMH opened at $243.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.83 and its 200-day moving average is $230.82. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $127.41 and a 1-year high of $258.59.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.