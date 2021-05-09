Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $209,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 57.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $312.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 274.39 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.59.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

