Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after acquiring an additional 295,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $80.49 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,682.11, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

