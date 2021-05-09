Validity Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Validity has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $32.99 million and approximately $188,026.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $7.68 or 0.00013153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $962.71 or 0.01649115 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,300,072 coins and its circulating supply is 4,296,033 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.