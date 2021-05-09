Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $93.23 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

