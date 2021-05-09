Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,677,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $131,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $52.16.

