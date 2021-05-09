Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 19,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

