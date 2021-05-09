Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $276.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $168.69 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

