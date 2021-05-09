Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $177.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $177.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

