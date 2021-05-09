Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $388.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $388.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.