Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday.

VGR stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. Research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,524.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 320,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

