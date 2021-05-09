Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after buying an additional 40,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $259.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 121.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.15. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.24 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,693. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

