Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VET. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,689 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $7,788,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,777,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 568,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 283,704 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 53,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

