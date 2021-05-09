VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut VICI Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

