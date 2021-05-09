Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.89.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $460.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

