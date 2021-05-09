Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Shares of TSE VFF opened at C$13.49 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$25.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
