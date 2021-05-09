Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE VFF opened at C$13.49 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$25.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.26 million. Research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

