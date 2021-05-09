Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 62,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 42,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

