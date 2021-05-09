Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 210,157,983 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after buying an additional 1,943,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after buying an additional 590,578 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after acquiring an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,302,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Shares of PAAS opened at $34.99 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 120.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

