Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 68,363.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,648 shares of company stock worth $48,428,517. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $314.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $315.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.38 and a 200-day moving average of $270.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

