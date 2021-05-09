Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 68,363.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,648 shares of company stock worth $48,428,517 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $314.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.74. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $315.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

