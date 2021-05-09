Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 0.9% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4,280.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after buying an additional 649,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.27.

AON stock opened at $258.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.13 and its 200 day moving average is $216.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.25%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

