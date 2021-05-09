Violich Capital Management Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Comerica stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

