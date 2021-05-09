Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSRGY. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Nestlé by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $122.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

