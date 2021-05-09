Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 38,875 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 101,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,772,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,690,000 after purchasing an additional 131,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

