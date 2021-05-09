Violich Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DORM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.70. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

