Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.09 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%.

VIR opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,315 shares of company stock worth $1,848,216 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIR. Barclays boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

