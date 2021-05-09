Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $65,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

NYSE:TMO opened at $468.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.04. The company has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.