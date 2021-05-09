Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $28,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $295.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.82 and its 200 day moving average is $383.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.81.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total value of $4,538,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,606 shares of company stock worth $149,193,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

