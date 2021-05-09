Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.16% of Monster Beverage worth $76,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

