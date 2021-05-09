Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 87.1% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6,600.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 57.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $208.40 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $209.24. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average of $172.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

