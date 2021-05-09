Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 15,200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $26,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 263.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.95 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -294.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.