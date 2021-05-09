Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 32,300 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $488.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.01 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

