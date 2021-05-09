Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 51,100 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $35,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 50,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $220.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.38 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

