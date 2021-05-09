Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $232.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.71 and a 200-day moving average of $211.21. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $453.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.