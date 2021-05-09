Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.5% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $232.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

