Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

