Vital Farms (VITL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VITL opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $358,558.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at $536,673.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,487 shares of company stock worth $4,898,635.

VITL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

