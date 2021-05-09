VITE Market Capitalization Reaches $80.88 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. VITE has a market capitalization of $80.88 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,014,262,833 coins and its circulating supply is 481,691,723 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

