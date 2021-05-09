Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €74.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €51.82 ($60.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €56.26 and its 200 day moving average is €56.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €47.30 ($55.65) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

