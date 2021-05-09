Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

VOR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $63.62.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $46,318,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $33,094,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $862,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $287,000.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.