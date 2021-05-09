Vortex Defi (VTX) Hits Market Cap of $377,306.22

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $377,306.22 and approximately $48,513.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009757 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

