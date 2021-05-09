VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) PT Lowered to $11.00

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $86,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

