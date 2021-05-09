W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.870-4.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WPC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 975,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,983. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.