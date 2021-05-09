W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.000-20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.38 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.36.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,959. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $263.83 and a one year high of $467.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.26.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

