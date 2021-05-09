Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €190.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ETR AAD opened at €147.80 ($173.88) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $845.13 million and a P/E ratio of 39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €137.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €120.94. Amadeus FiRe has a fifty-two week low of €76.70 ($90.24) and a fifty-two week high of €154.00 ($181.18).

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

