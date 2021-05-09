Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $36.63 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

